Milwaukee Weather: Isolated showers & storms possible

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Showers and a few thunderstorms will move through early Wednesday morning, with most of the rain wrapping up between 7 and 9 a.m. Severe weather is not expected, although a stronger storm could produce gusty winds or small hail. An isolated shower or storm may linger into early afternoon before skies begin settling down, with highs still reaching the lower 80s. Thursday and Friday are the winners this week, featuring dry weather, comfortable conditions and temperatures near normal. The pattern turns more active and humid again Saturday night into early next week, with several opportunities for showers and storms.

Today: AM showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Isolated PM storms possible.

High: 84°

Wind: SW/NW 10-15

Tonight: Clearing.

Low: 62°

Wind: NW 3-7

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 80°

Wind: NE 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 62° High: 80° / 76 Lake.

Wind: E 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny. Overnight showers possible.

AM Low: 62° High: 82°

Wind: S 5-10

Sunday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 68° High: 88°

Wind: SW 10-20

Monday: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 72° High: 86°

Wind: WSW 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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