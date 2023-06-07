Wisconsin's Steve Stricker seeks 7th major title at US Senior Open

For two weeks in June, Wisconsin is ground zero for professional senior golf. Along with the state, its most decorated golfer will be in the spotlight, and he's enjoying it.

Steve Stricker could be the busiest professional golfer on any circuit. With the arrival of June, Steve Stricker just gets busier.

"I like to be busy," said Stricker. "I'm not a guy who just sits around and does nothing, so I'm always doing something, so it's just juggling it all in the proper order, I guess, and making sure that I have time for everything that I want to do."

Following his second major win in as many tries this season, he's back in Madison as the host of his PGA Tour Champions event, the American Family Championship.

"It's a challenge," said Stricker. "You've got to handle all the duties that come with that, but it's also a lot of fun stuff that comes with that, too, so I'm in the point and time of my career where I can kind of shrug it off. GMO time, Back in the day, I had a harder time with it, I think, but I think now, I'm trying to enjoy it more and just go with it."

Steve Stricker

A win, something that has eluded him in the seven-year-old event, is the focus even while juggling all the other responsibilities that come with hosting.

"It'd be nice to get out on top and be the winner of this event one time before the end of my career, so it'd be a special one," said Stricker.

It would probably be as special as his most recent win because his entire family will be right by his side.

"But you can bet that Nicki's watching from home, Bobbi from the next stop on the Epson Tour, and Izzi right by dad here," said Stricker. "We're a golf family. We play a lot. Even when, you know, we're home, we're playing together, for the most part. We're all supportive of each other. That just reflects in them wanting to be with me when I'm on the road, and I'll do the same when they go and play, so yeah, it's special for us."

His youngest daughter, Izzi, was there for his win at the Senior PGA Championship as his caddie.

"She did a great job," said Stricker. "It was a lot of fun to be with her this week. She did a great job. You know, you had to bring that up, didn't you? But it was a lot of fun."

Two weeks after the AmFam, the Strickers will head two hours up the road to Stevens Point for a shot at three straight major titles at the U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld, a place Stricker has won before.

"A long time ago," said Stricker. "Yeah, the state high school championship I think back in '84 I played there."

Since then, the course has undergone major renovations, so Stricker, along with fellow Madisonian Jerry Kelly, who played there as a junior golfer, will have to adjust to those changes for a chance to hold the trophy at the end.

"It's in your home state," said Stricker. "It's a tournament. It's a major. You want to win it, so it'll be a challenge, but looking forward to it. Yeah, it would pretty much mean everything to me. That was my number one goal coming into this year is to win the big majors, so I mean, I put the U.S. Open on top of that list."

That sentiment is not lost on Ben Kimball, the inside-the-ropes director of the U.S. Senior Open.

Steve Stricker

"To see it all come full circle for them, I think, is probably going to be a pretty amazing feeling, and just being able to represent at the highest level, at their national championship in their home state is something that’s going to be pretty special," said Kimball.

The American Family Championship is scheduled from June 9 through 11. Stricker will be seeking his seventh major title at the U.S. Senior Open, which takes place from June 29 through July 2.