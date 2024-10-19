Badgers look to keep rolling against Northwestern after 2 dominant wins

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Badgers head to Evanston, Illinois to face off against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 19. The Badgers are coming in to the game following two dominant wins.



The Badgers outscored Purdue and Rutgers by a combined 94-13 while racking up 500 yards or more in back to back Big Ten games for the first time since 2010.

Northwestern stopped a two-game losing streak with a 37-10 win at Maryland the last time out. This will be the Wildcats’ final game this year at their temporary lakefront stadium.

Scoring summary

1st Quarter:

No scoring plays.

2nd Quarter:

14:36 - B.Locke scrambles for 8 yards. TOUCHDOWN. N.Vakos extra point is good. Wisconsin takes lead 7-0.

0:43 - C.Yacamelli rushed for 3 yards. TOUCHDOWN. N.Vakos extra point is good. Wisconsin extends lead 14-0.

3rd Quarter:

6:49 - L.Akers 26 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-W.Halkyard, Holder-NW. Northwestern cuts Wisconsin's lead, 14-3.

0:17 - B.Locke pass complete. Catch made by T.Ashcraft for 3 yards. TOUCHDOWN.N.Vakos extra point is good. Wisconsin extends lead 21-3.

4th Quarter:

15:00 - J.Lausch steps back to pass. Sacked at NW End Zone for 0 yards (S.Cheeks). SAFETY. Wisconsin extends lead 23-3.

What's at stake

Both teams need wins to reach bowl eligibility. Wisconsin has only one league loss and comes in rolling after outscoring Purdue and Rutgers by a combined 94-13 while racking up 500 yards or more in back to back Big Ten games for the first time since 2010.

Tawee Walker ran for a career-best 198 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Badgers pummeled the Scarlet Knights 42-7 last week. Northwestern stopped a two-game losing streak with a 37-10 win at Maryland.

Key matchup

Walker vs. Northwestern's defensive line. The Oklahoma transfer has run for three touchdowns in back-to-back games and rushed for two in a loss at Southern California on Sept. 28.

He is second in the Big Ten and is tied for 10th in the nation with nine scoring runs.

Northwestern ranks fifth in the Big Ten and ninth in the nation against the run at 87.5 yards per game. The Wildcats held Maryland to 59 yards on 33 attempts.

Players to watch

Wisconsin: QB Braedyn Locke. Locke has thrown for 904 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He’s started the three games since Tyler Van Dyke was injured in a loss to Alabama on Sept. 14.

Northwestern: LB Xander Mueller. Third-team, all-conference last season, Mueller leads Northwestern with 41 tackles and has three for loss. He is one of five Big Ten linebackers with at least 40 tackles and three for loss.

Facts and figures

This will be the Wildcats’ final game this year at their temporary lakefront stadium. They host No. 4 Ohio State and No. 22 Illinois at Wrigley Field on Nov. 16 and 30.

Wisconsin and Northwestern have split the past 18 meetings. The Badgers are 61-31 against conference opponents since 2014. Only Ohio State (84-8) and Michigan (68-23) have more Big Ten wins in that span.

Northwestern scored 17 points off four turnovers against Maryland and won despite being outgained 355-283 total yards.

DB Theran Johnson is tied for first in the nation with nine pass breakups.