Wisconsin Badgers fall to Denver in NCAA men's hockey championship

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The Brief Wisconsin lost to Denver 2-1 in the NCAA men's hockey championship Saturday. Vasily Zelenov scored the Badgers' only goal. In March, Wisconsin won the women's ice hockey championship.



Kyle Chyzowski tipped in a shot from the point with 5:52 left to back up another sensational performance from goalie Johnny Hicks and rally Denver to a 2-1 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday for the Pioneers' third national championship in five years.

Big picture view:

The victory also extended the Pioneers' record to 11 national titles overall and denied the Badgers their seventh overall and first since 2006.

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This also was a rare loss for a Big Ten Conference team in a championship game this academic year. That conference already is home to the current champions in football (Indiana), men’s basketball (Michigan), women’s basketball (UCLA) and women's ice hockey (Wisconsin).

But the National Collegiate Hockey Conference remains the sport's premier league by claiming eight of the past 10 national champions.

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By the numbers:

Hicks continued his stellar play by making 29 saves, just two days after a personal-high 49 against Michigan. He did not lose in regulation since taking over as starter, going 16-0-1. Hicks entered this game by leading the nation with a 1.20 goals-against average and .957 save percentage.

Rieger Lorenz scored the other goal for Denver.

Wisconsin's goal came from Vasily Zelenov, and Daniel Hauser stopped 13 shots.

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Zelenov's blast from the left circle off the rush with 6:24 left in the first period put Wisconsin up 1-0, a lead that held up until 7:31 of the third.

That's when Kristian Epperson passed to defenseman Garrett Brown at the left point. His shot resulted in a rebound opportunity for Lorenz, who scored easily around Hauser into the open net.

Then it was a matter of finishing the job, which is what happened when Boston Buckberger delivered a one-timer from the right point that likely would have gone into the net even if Chyzowski hadn't gotten a stick on the puck.

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Denver didn't have a shot on goal for the first 8 1/2 minutes and ended the first period with just two for the fifth time in a title game. The Pioneers also had two shots on goal in a period in 1963 against North Dakota. Minnesota was the most recent team to have such few shots, occurring three years ago against Quinnipiac.

The Pioneers managed just three more shots on goal in the second period against Wisconsin's forecheck, the Badgers outshooting them 21-5 through two periods.

It had a similar feel to Denver's 4-3 double-overtime victory over Michigan in Thursday night's semifinals. The Wolverines outshot the Denver 52-26, but the Pioneers found a way to force OT and win in extra time.