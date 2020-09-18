WIAC votes to suspend all winter sports through Dec. 31

article

The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) announced on its website on Friday, Sept. 18 that its Council of Chancellors has voted unanimously to suspend all winter sports competition through December 31, 2020.

The suspension includes the conference sports of:

Men’s and women’s basketball

Women’s gymnastics

Men’s and women’s ice hockey

Men’s and women’s indoor track & field

Men’s and women’s swimming & diving

Wrestling

The post on the WIAC site indicates it will continue to gather information and monitor developments in order to best determine a competitive structure during the spring semester.