WIAC votes to suspend all winter sports through Dec. 31

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Sports
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) announced on its website on Friday, Sept. 18 that its Council of Chancellors has voted unanimously to suspend all winter sports competition through December 31, 2020. 

The suspension includes the conference sports of:

  • Men’s and women’s basketball
  • Women’s gymnastics
  • Men’s and women’s ice hockey
  • Men’s and women’s indoor track & field
  • Men’s and women’s swimming & diving
  • Wrestling

The post on the WIAC site indicates it will continue to gather information and monitor developments in order to best determine a competitive structure during the spring semester.

slideshow

slideshow

