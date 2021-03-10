WIAA proposal would stiffen penalties for 'unsporting' spectators

article

High school sports hecklers and harassers may soon face stiffer penalties for their conduct in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Board of Control voted March 5 to advance an amendment regarding penalties for spectators ejected from competitions.

According to the WIAA, an amendment impacting its bylaws -- to be voted on at an annual meeting in May -- would create a penalty for those ejected for "flagrant harassment or unsporting conduct."

Ejected spectators would be required to miss the next competition. Host school administration would be required to record and submit an ejection report to the WIAA.

The board set a date and time May 25 at 2 p.m for the meeting. The board also authorized moving the date of the Annual Meeting to May 26 in hope of conducting an in-person meeting. A virtual attendance option will also be made available with voting on amendments to be held prior to the meeting.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.