This weekend’s USFL games: Division leader puts 4-game winning streak on the line in Week 6 matchup
WASHINGTON - Week 6 of the USFL season kicks off with more exciting football action on FOX this weekend when the New Jersey Generals battle the Houston Gamblers at 4 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX.
New Jersey (4-1) is on a hot streak having won four games in a row as they sit in first place in the North Division. Houston (1-4) has lost four games in a row and has ground to make up if they want a shot to make the playoffs.
The Generals will have to slow down Gamblers running back Mark Thompson who leads the league with 400 rushing yards.
New Jersey leads the USFL in rushing yards per game (180.2), while Houston has the league’s second-worst rush defense, according to FOX Sports.
USFL 2022 Week 6 Schedule:
- Pittsburgh Maulers (1-4) vs. New Orleans Breakers (3-2) -noon ET, May 22, FS1.
- Houston Gamblers (1-4) vs. New Jersey Generals (4-1)-4 p.m. ET, May 22, FOX.
- Tampa Bay Bandits (3-2) vs. Philadelphia Stars (2-3)-1 p.m. ET, May 21, NBC.
- Michigan Panthers (1-4) vs. Birmingham Stallions (5-0) -7:30 p.m. ET, May 21, NBC.
USFL Team Standings heading into Week 6
North Division-W-L
- New Jersey Generals (4-1)
- Philadelphia Stars (2-3)
- Michigan Panthers (1-4)
- Pittsburgh Maulers (1-4)
South Division-W-L
- Birmingham Stallions (5-0)
- New Orleans Breakers (3-2)
- Tampa Bay Bandits (3-2)
- Houston Gamblers (1-4)
The USFL is a new, independent American football league controlled by FOX Sports through NSFL HoldCo, LLC, a new business entity.
