Rodgers sidesteps questions on Packers future during "The Match"

Aaron Rodgers avoided questions about his status with the Packers during "The Match" on Tuesday in Montana.

Below is the transcript of the interation between Rodgers, Brewers play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson and fellow NFL player Larry Fitzgerald on TNT:

Brian Anderson: "Packers-Bears, any idea who's going to be there. Anybody's going to be quarterbacking in a number 12 jersey?"

Rodgers: "Yeah, I don't know, BA. We'll see."

BA: "How about September 12 then?. Will you go for that one?"

Rodgers: "What's that one?"

BA: "That would be the opener against the Saints."

Rodgers: "Yeah, I don't know BA, we'll see. I know you're a Milwaukee guy."

Larry Fitzgerald: "Aaron, everybody is on their toes and they want to know man. They want to know."

Rodgers: "I'm just having a good time out here with Tom. I'm trying to talk to him if he's going to keep playing or not."

The Packers are set to open training camp July 28 in Green Bay.