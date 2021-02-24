Wisconsin native keeps Packers memories, history alive

The Green Bay Packers have been creating memories for their fans for more than a century.

Some of their greatest success on the field came during the Vince Lombardi era, and some fans continue to show that they want to have a piece of that history.

About a decade ago, a Wisconsin native known as "Moscow Rick" launched what has become a thriving sports memorabilia venture. Rather than focus on potential sales, his emphasis was on the signers.

Rick Moncher was born just as the Lombardi-era Packers were ruling the NFL. Those teams still dominate -- in the collecting world.

Internet sales are a big part of today's collectors industry, but Moncher also maintains storage and showing room in Milwaukee. Perhaps his most coveted item features some of the greatest players in Packers history: Paul Hornung, Jim Taylor, Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers.

Hornung, Taylor, and Starr have all passed away. Favre and Rodgers, though, are still active parts of the memorabilia world but with differing levels of involvement.

"Moscow" Rick Moncher's Packers memorabilia

Packers past and present have brought Moncher lots of Green & Gold.

The Packers have 13 world championships, that includes four Super Bowl titles. Items commemorating those wins continue to have great value.

If you want to learn more about Moncher's collection, visit packergreats.com.

