Rich Bisaccia has stepped down as the Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator after four seasons.

What they're saying:

Bisaccia said Tuesday in a statement released by the team that he had made the decision "after taking some time to reflect over the last few weeks."

"After taking some time to reflect over the last few weeks, I have made the decision to step down as the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator of the Green Bay Packers," Bisaccia said. "I am incredibly grateful to Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst, Ed Policy and Mark Murphy for their unwavering trust and support throughout my time in Green Bay. I am also thankful to the players for their consistent work and relentless effort to improve every single day. I would like to thank everyone in the organization for their dedication and commitment. The people in this building make it a special place to work.

"I want to also thank our fans and the people throughout the Green Bay community for their passion and love for this team. Coaching for the Green Bay Packers was truly an honor, and I will always be grateful for my time here. I look forward to whatever is next for me and my family, and I wish nothing but the best for everyone in the organization."

Featured article

"While we are disappointed to lose a person and coach as valuable as Rich, we respect his decision to step down from the Packers," said LaFleur.

"Rich was a tremendous resource to me and our entire coaching staff who had a profound impact on our players and our culture throughout the building. We can’t thank him enough for his contributions to our team over the last four years. We wish Rich, his wife, Jeanne, and the rest of their family all the best moving forward."

The backstory:

The Packers’ season ended Jan. 10 with a 31-27 loss to the Chicago Bears in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.

Bisaccia, 65, joined Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s staff after going 7-6 as Las Vegas’ interim head coach in 2021 and helping the Raiders reach the playoffs that season. Bisaccia added the title of assistant head coach in March 2023.

Bisaccia was the Packers third special teams coordinator in as many years when he got to Green Bay.

Before coming to Green Bay, Bisaccia had worked as a special teams coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2002-10), San Diego Chargers (2011-12), Dallas Cowboys (2013-17) and Raiders (2018-21).

Dig deeper:

The Packers were hoping Bisaccia could fix Green Bay’s history of special teams issues, a trend that began well before LaFleur’s tenure started in 2019.

He had mixed results in that regard.

Keisean Nixon followed Bisaccia to Green Bay from Las Vegas and earned All-Pro honors as a kick returner in 2022 and 2023. This season, Daniel Whelan became the first Packer to lead the NFL in gross punting average since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

Yet Green Bay also had some notable special teams breakdowns the past few years, making Bisaccia a major target for criticism among Packers fans.

With the NFC North lead at stake, the Packers fell 22-16 in overtime at Chicago on Dec. 20 after the Bears recovered an onside kick to set up the tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter. In Green Bay’s playoff loss at Chicago, Brandon McManus went 0 for 2 on field-goal attempts and missed an extra point.

What's next:

Bisaccia’s decision means the Packers will have a new special teams coordinator as well as a defensive coordinator for the 2026 season. The Packers hired former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon as their defensive coordinator to take over for Jeff Hafley, who left after two seasons to become the Miami Dolphins head coach.