Report: Doc Rivers out as Milwaukee Bucks head coach

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The Brief Doc Rivers is departing as Milwaukee Bucks head coach, according to an ESPN report. Milwaukee will begin its third head coaching search in three years. On Sunday, Rivers said the team will release an official update on his status soon.



Doc Rivers is departing as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday.

What we know:

The move means the Bucks will begin their third head coaching search in three years.

Milwaukee will pay Rivers his eight-figure salary for the 2026-27 season, per ESPN. The franchise and Rivers are also discussing whether he could move into an advisory role within the organization.

Following the Bucks’ season-ending loss in Philadelphia on Sunday, Rivers suggested his future remains under discussion.

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Rivers, who recently said he wants to spend more time with his grandchildren, told reporters after the game that the team will soon release an official update on his status and that conversations with the organization about a possible future role are ongoing.

Rivers, 64, was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2026 and led the Boston Celtics to the 2007-08 NBA championship. He ranks sixth all time among NBA coaches in regular-season wins and fourth all time in playoff victories.

The Bucks snapped a streak of nine consecutive playoff appearances this season and have not won a playoff series since 2022.

Milwaukee last won an NBA championship in 2021 under Mike Budenholzer, who was let go in 2023.

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