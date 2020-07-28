Racing Sausages adopt travel schedule, will show up at variety of 'surprise' locations

MILWAUKEE -- The beloved Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages will adopt a travel schedule to start the 2020 season, showing up at a variety of “surprise” locations throughout the Milwaukee-area to stage the cherished 6th inning tradition.



On select home game dates, a race from a different, unique location will be shown on the scoreboard in the middle of the 6th frame. It will also be shared via Brewers social media. On Monday, July 26 they raced at Molson Coors.





Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages





While fans can’t see the Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages at Miller Park on Opening Day, the whole gang -- Bratwurst, Hot Dog, Polish, Italian and Chorizo -- will take to the road to battle it out on road courses.



Fans can also participate in the race location selection process by visiting brewers.com/racingsausages and explaining why the Sausages should visit their suggested venue.



Locations must be within an hour’s drive of the City of Milwaukee and accommodate an outdoor race of a minimum 300 feet. Submission deadline is July 31, 2020.