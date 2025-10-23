Porter won't play in Bucks' 2-game road trip after spraining ankle in opener

article

Kevin Porter Jr. won’t play in the Milwaukee Bucks’ two-game road trip after spraining his left ankle in a season-opening victory over the Washington Wizards.

Porter underwent an MRI and an evaluation from Bucks team orthopedic surgeon Carole Vetter on Thursday that confirmed the initial diagnosis of a left ankle sprain.

The 6-foot-5 guard won’t play Friday at Toronto or Sunday at Cleveland. The Bucks didn’t offer any additional update on Porter’s potential return.

Porter, 25, scored 10 points before getting injured late in the first quarter of the Bucks’ 133-120 triumph Wednesday.

He averaged 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 30 games with Milwaukee last season after the Bucks acquired him at the trade deadline. Porter averaged 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 45 games with the Los Angeles Clippers.