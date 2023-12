Pittsburgh Pirates sign Rowdy Tellez to 1-year deal

article

The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to a $3.2 million, one-year contract with first baseman/designated hitter Rowdy Tellez.

Tellez can earn $800,000 in performance bonuses as part of the deal, which is pending a successful physical.

The 28-year-old Tellez hit .215 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs for Milwaukee in 2023. The left-handed Tellez is a career .233 hitter in six seasons with Toronto and Milwaukee.

The Pirates entered the offseason in need of help at first base. They began 2022 with Carlos Santana at the position before sending him to Milwaukee at the trade deadline. Connor Joe and Jared Triolo saw time at first, among others, over the final two months of the season.

Tellez should find the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall in right field at PNC Park inviting. He is a career .277 hitter at PNC Park, with five home runs and 20 RBIs in 21 games.

Tellez is the second significant addition by the Pirates during free agency. Pittsburgh acquired left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales from Seattle last week.