Pewaukee wins first state title with 15-6 victory over Rice Lake

For the first time in school history, Pewaukee won the state championship after a 15-6 victory over Rice Lake in the Division 3 title game.

Carson Hansen was key for the Pirates as he scored the team's only two touchdowns on 98 yards rushing.

The Pewaukee defense locked the Warriors down with three turnovers.

The Pirates defense also did not allow Rice Lake to capitalize on either of its two takeaways.

Pewaukee grads, JJ and TJ Watt made sure to congratulate the Pirates on Twitter.