Pewaukee racer competes for NASCAR Truck Series ride on reality show

A reality competition series is putting a local driver on a national stage, with a full-time NASCAR opportunity on the line.

What we know:

Grant Greisbach, a 24-year-old from Pewaukee, is one of 15 contestants competing on the reality show "Race for the Seat," where the winner earns a full-time ride in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this season.

Greisbach, a graduate of Pewaukee High School and the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater, began racing at Slinger Speedway when he was just 9 years old. While racing has long been a passion, Greisbach currently works full time as a specialty tax associate.

The series follows drivers as they compete for the lone full-time Truck Series seat, putting their racing skills — and composure — to the test.

What you can do:

You can watch Greisbach’s journey on "Race for the Seat," with the first of eight episodes airing Sunday on FOX6.