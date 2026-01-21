Pewaukee racer competes for NASCAR Truck Series ride on reality show
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - A reality competition series is putting a local driver on a national stage, with a full-time NASCAR opportunity on the line.
What we know:
Grant Greisbach, a 24-year-old from Pewaukee, is one of 15 contestants competing on the reality show "Race for the Seat," where the winner earns a full-time ride in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this season.
Greisbach, a graduate of Pewaukee High School and the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater, began racing at Slinger Speedway when he was just 9 years old. While racing has long been a passion, Greisbach currently works full time as a specialty tax associate.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
The series follows drivers as they compete for the lone full-time Truck Series seat, putting their racing skills — and composure — to the test.
Tim Van Vooren continues the conversation with Greisbach as they go Beyond the Game.
What you can do:
You can watch Greisbach’s journey on "Race for the Seat," with the first of eight episodes airing Sunday on FOX6.
The Source: The information in this post was collected and produced by the FOX6 sports team.