Peterson's 3 RBIs, Vogelbach homer helps Brewers top Reds

Jace Peterson drove in three runs, Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat Cincinnati 7-2 on Thursday to take two of three from the Reds.

Peterson, promoted from Triple-A Nashville before at the start of the series, blooped a tiebreaking, two-run single in a three-run sixth and added an RBI double in the eighth as Brewers won for the 11th time in 13 games.

Vogelbach homered in the seventh, his sixth this season and second in as many days.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta allowed just one run and two hits and struck out six through four innings but was pulled for a pinch hitter following a 37-minute rain delay.

Brent Suter (7-3) allowed one run over two innings.

Luis Castillo (2-9) gave up one hit in 5 2/3 innings and struck out seven. He left with a 2-1 lead after walking two batters in the sixth. Lucas Sims gave up Willy Adames' run-scoring double and Peterson's single.

Joey Votto tied the score 1-1 with a 400-foot homer leading off the second, his first home run since he was activated Tuesday. after missing a month because of a broken thumb.

Jesse Winker had an RBI single in the fifth. Nick Castellanos had two hits, raising his major league-leading batting average to .357.

TRAINERS ROOM

Brewers: 3B Travis Shaw was put on the 10-day injured list after dislocating his left shoulder diving for a ground ball in the second inning Wednesday night. Luis Urías moved from second base to third for Thursday's game, and Peterson was installed at second. RHP Patrick Weigel was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to take Shaw's roster spot.

Reds: Manager David Bell said INF Mike Moustakas is running on his sore heel but a timetable for his return hasn't been set.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (4-2) is expected to start the first game of a weekend set against the last-place Pirates in Pittsburgh on Friday night. RHP Chase De Jong (0-0) is set to go for the Pirates.

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (5-2) will be on the mound Friday as the Reds start a weekend series against LHP Kyle Freeland and visiting Colorado. Mahle is 3-0 with a 1.04 ERA in his last three starts.