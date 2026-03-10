Expand / Collapse search

Packers WR Romeo Doubs signs 4-year deal with Patriots: report

By
Published  March 10, 2026 2:55pm CDT
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 10: Romeo Doubs #87 of the Green Bay Packers runs during an NFL wild card playoff game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Wide receiver Romeo Doubs is leaving Green Bay for greener pastures in New England, ESPN reports.
    • Adam Schefter indicated Doubs has signed a four-year deal worth up to $80 million.
    • Three other prominent Packers have also announced their departures from Green Bay this week.

NEW YORK - Wide receiver Romeo Doubs is leaving Green Bay and headed to the New England Patriots, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Doubs out

What we know:

Schefter reported on Tuesday, March 10, that Doubs signed a four-year deal with the Patriots worth up to $80 millions. 

Doubs led the Green Bay Packers with 55 catches for a career-high 724 yards with six touchdowns in 2025. While he has never posted a 1,000-yard season, the fourth-round pick from 2022 has never had fewer than 42 catches in any of his four seasons and only once has had fewer than 600 yards receiving in a season (rookie season in 2022), ESPN reported. 

Others leaving Titletown

Dig deeper:

The news of Doubs' departure comes after three other prominent players announced they were leaving the Packers. 

Those include the following: 

Related

Packers QB Malik Willis signing with Miami Dolphins: report
article

Packers QB Malik Willis signing with Miami Dolphins: report

Packers free agent quarterback Malik Willis has reached an agreement with the Miami Dolphins, per sources.

Related

Packers release offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, opens up $19.5M
article

Packers release offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, opens up $19.5M

The Green Bay Packers have released offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins. The move is expected to open up about $19.5 million in salary cap space.

Related

Packers DE Kingsley Enagbare signing with the New York Jets: report
article

Packers DE Kingsley Enagbare signing with the New York Jets: report

Packers defensive end Kingsley Enagbare is heading to the New York Jets, reportedly agreeing to a 1-year, $10 million deal.

This is a developing story.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Green Bay PackersNFLSports