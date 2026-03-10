Packers WR Romeo Doubs signs 4-year deal with Patriots: report

article

The Brief Wide receiver Romeo Doubs is leaving Green Bay for greener pastures in New England, ESPN reports. Adam Schefter indicated Doubs has signed a four-year deal worth up to $80 million. Three other prominent Packers have also announced their departures from Green Bay this week.



Wide receiver Romeo Doubs is leaving Green Bay and headed to the New England Patriots, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Doubs out

What we know:

Schefter reported on Tuesday, March 10, that Doubs signed a four-year deal with the Patriots worth up to $80 millions.

Doubs led the Green Bay Packers with 55 catches for a career-high 724 yards with six touchdowns in 2025. While he has never posted a 1,000-yard season, the fourth-round pick from 2022 has never had fewer than 42 catches in any of his four seasons and only once has had fewer than 600 yards receiving in a season (rookie season in 2022), ESPN reported.

Others leaving Titletown

Dig deeper:

The news of Doubs' departure comes after three other prominent players announced they were leaving the Packers.

Those include the following:

This is a developing story.