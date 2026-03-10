Packers WR Romeo Doubs signs 4-year deal with Patriots: report
NEW YORK - Wide receiver Romeo Doubs is leaving Green Bay and headed to the New England Patriots, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Doubs out
What we know:
Schefter reported on Tuesday, March 10, that Doubs signed a four-year deal with the Patriots worth up to $80 millions.
Doubs led the Green Bay Packers with 55 catches for a career-high 724 yards with six touchdowns in 2025. While he has never posted a 1,000-yard season, the fourth-round pick from 2022 has never had fewer than 42 catches in any of his four seasons and only once has had fewer than 600 yards receiving in a season (rookie season in 2022), ESPN reported.
Others leaving Titletown
Dig deeper:
The news of Doubs' departure comes after three other prominent players announced they were leaving the Packers.
Those include the following:
This is a developing story.
