Packers' Romeo Doubs talks Vikings win, Steelers on the road

article

The Green Bay Packers are back in the win column after a 20-3 victory over the Rams.

FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with wide receiver Romeo Doubs to discuss how pivotal this game was to the Green & Gold.

Zhao: "Romeo, you made some crucial catches in that win over the Rams. Did you guys feel like you got that monkey off your backs with that victory after a tough month of football?"

"Oh yeah, absolutely," said Doubs. "I know nobody wants to go on a losing streak, but we did get it off our backs. I know we have a really tough opponent coming into this week and as long as we keep preparing like we did this past week, only good things can happen."

Zhao: "There was a moment on the bench that was captured by the cameras. Dontavyion Wicks had just fumbled, but Aaron Jones comes up to him and wraps his arms around him. You sit down to console him as well. What's that brotherhood like and how important was that moment to say we have your back?"

"Dontayvion Wicks, he's been playing really good football for us, so we understood it was a critical moment," said Doubs. "You know, mistakes happen in this game, but just making sure we stay by him, be on his side, you know because moments like that can kill you not just throughout the game, but throughout the day. I just thought it was my job to keep his spirits high, so he can keep going out there and making plays, which he did later on throughout that game."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Zhao: "What can you say about your defense? They've certainly carried you guys these last few weeks."

"I thought the defense played a heckuva job," said Doubs. "They had a big fourth down stop by the rookie. Carrington Valentine went out there and played his best game, and as usual Jaire Alexander was always around the ball. The Defensive line, backers, De'Vondre Campbell, all those guys are playing great football. I'm glad to be around guys like that, because not only do they play good just from the defensive side, but they make us better throughout the course of the week."

Zhao: "A tough slate of games is starting in Pittsburgh on Sunday. What are your initial thoughts on the Steelers so far this season?"

"The Steelers, they've been playing really good football," said Doubs. "They got really great players. Experienced, you know all around. They've got a really great defensive end. They've got some experienced players in the backend, but we've got some dogs on our end too and only good things can happen if we play our game and just keep preparing the way we did this past week."