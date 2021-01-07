Packers to welcome season ticket holders for playoff game

The Green Bay Packers’ Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field will include attendance by season ticket holders -- in addition to invited frontline health care workers and first responders -- the organization announced Thursday, Jan. 7.

Season ticket holders who opted-in this summer for the chance to purchase tickets will receive on-sale information this week via email. Tickets will go on sale online through Ticketmaster only Tuesday, Jan. 12 -- after the date and time of the Divisional matchup is announced by the NFL. No tickets will be for sale through the Packers’ ticket office.

Approximately 6,000 tickets will be available for purchase by season ticket holders who opted in. Seats will be arranged in socially-distanced pods of two, four and six tickets throughout the stadium. Prices, set by the NFL for playoff games, will range from $127 to $177, based on location; a service fee from Ticketmaster also will be charged.

An additional number of guests will be in attendance, including invited frontline health care workers and first responders, as well as a league-mandated allotment for the visiting team.

Tickets will not be able to be resold or transferred and all tickets will be mobile. The season ticket holders who purchase the tickets are responsible for coordinating all attendees within their pod, since entry to the game will be via a mobile ticket scan on the purchaser’s mobile device. No exceptions will be made to this policy. These steps have been taken to ensure the safety of all people attending the game.

The plan for an increased number of attendees builds upon the successful COVID-19 protocols the team used for its final four regular-season home games. It is expected that season ticket holders attend the game with members of their household. Suites and club seats will not be accessible for this game, as both areas use indoor spaces.

A detailed view of a hand sanitizer station at Lambeau Field during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Carolina Panthers on December 19, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

"Our players have enjoyed the energy provided by the limited fans we’ve had over the past four games. We’re looking forward to welcoming our season ticket holders to add to that atmosphere in the playoffs," said Mark Murphy, Packers president and CEO. "We’ve seen our COVID-19 protocols in action and are confident we can safely add additional fans."

The team has been guided by health care partner Bellin Health, as well as officials with Brown County Public Health, to implement thorough protocols that have been in place for the team’s invited guests during the last four regular-season home games.

The protocols used at Lambeau Field and across the NFL have proven to be effective as no local COVID-19 case clusters have been traced to NFL games according to the relevant health departments in NFL cities. Through the regular season, the NFL had a total of 109 games with more than 1 million fans in attendance.

The protocols used at Lambeau Field include requiring attendees to remain within their socially distanced "pod" of seats unless using the restroom or purchasing food or beverages. Other protocols include the use of mobile tickets as the method of entry, enhanced cleaning measures in the stadium, hand sanitizer stations throughout the concourse, cashless concession locations and required face coverings.

Tailgating in the Lambeau Field parking lots also will be prohibited for playoff games.

No carry-in items, including seat backs, clear bags or purses, will be permitted. A small clutch purse for personal belongings is allowed, but it must not exceed 4.5’’ x 6.5’’ in size.

Those who are feeling ill or have a member of their household who is ill (or under quarantine) will be asked to not purchase tickets. Those who have recently been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 are also asked not to attend. Additionally, those who purchase tickets are required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to the game.

A limited amount of parking passes will be available for purchase by the season ticket holder making the ticket purchase. Access to the parking lot also will be via mobile ticket on the purchaser’s mobile phone. Parking passes are not able to be resold or transferred.

COVID-19 directional signs for Lambeau Field, October 23, 2020. (Courtesy: WLUK)

The Green Bay Packers will again host frontline workers, including health care professionals and first responders, to thank them for continuing to care for all of us during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team asks fans not attending the game in person to enjoy watching responsibly by limiting the people with whom they cheer to their household and continuing to follow the guidelines from the Brown County and Wisconsin Departments of Health as well as those from the CDC.

A frequently asked question and answer page for the playoffs is available online at packers.com/tickets/playoffs-faq.

