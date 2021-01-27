Packers thank fans for their support: 'What a season it has been'

article

The Green Bay Packers thanked their fans on Wednesday, Jan. 27 for their support throughout the 2020-21 NFL season. It came in the form of an emailed letter which reads as follows:

Dear Green Bay Packers fans,

What a season it has been.

While we are disappointed that we felt short of our ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl, we are very proud of this year's team. Although the past year has challenged us all in ways that we never imagined (and disrupted many of our most beloved traditions), we earned back-to-back NFC North championships on the strength of a second straight 13-3 regular season and advanced to the NFL Championship game for the second consecutive year. We had a great mix of established veteran players and young, emerging players, and had six players earn All-Pro honors. We overcame countless obstacles and came together as the season progressed.

And through the journey, you provided a constant source of inspiration. You found new ways to demonstrate your passion and devotion, even amid a pandemic. While we've missed the kids with their bikes, the Lambeau Leaps, and 80,000 people in the stands chanting "Go Pack Go," we could feel your support from afar each time we took the field. From Green Bay residents down the street to die-hard fans on the other side of the world, we have carried your energy and your dedication with us all season long.

We remain endlessly grateful to have the best fans in the NFL cheering us on, no matter the final score. From the bottom of our hearts: THANK YOU.

With hope and optimism, we look forward to sharing more unforgettable moments with all of you next season as we pursue our 14th championship.

Sincerely,

The Green Bay Packers

