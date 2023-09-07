Packers 'standing room only' tickets; limited number available for season

article

The Green Bay Packers anounced on Thursday, Sept. 7 it will offer a limited amount of "standing room only" tickets for purchase for each regular-season contest at Lambeau Field this season.

The tickets, priced at $93 each (plus applicable fees), allow fans to stand in the area behind Sections 432s to 442s, on the fourth level of Lambeau Field’s South End. In addition to standing behind the seating sections in that area, game attendees can use the viewing platforms on either side of the sections.

Concession stands and restrooms are readily available in the concourse area. The Invisalign Gate on the south side of the stadium is the recommended stadium entrance gate for those with standing-room-only tickets.

Tickets are currently are available for purchase online. To access the page to purchase tickets, you are invited to visit packers.com/tickets and click on individual games to view available tickets. The tickets will be listed as "Standing Room Only."

A limit of eight per household has been established. Additionally, the tickets are not able to be resold on NFL Ticket Exchange.