Packers offering standing-room-only tickets; when to get them

The Green Bay Packers will offer a limited number of standing-room-only tickets for purchase for each regular-season contest at Lambeau Field this season.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m.

The tickets, priced at $95 each (plus applicable fees), allow fans to stand in the area behind Sections 432s to 442s, on the fourth level of Lambeau Field’s South End.

In addition to standing behind the seating sections in that area, game attendees can use the viewing platforms on either side of the sections. Concession stands and restrooms are readily available in the concourse area. The Invisalign Gate on the south side of the stadium is the recommended stadium entrance gate for those with standing-room-only tickets, the team said.

Tickets will be available for purchase online. To access the page to purchase tickets, visit the Packers' website and click on individual games to view available tickets. The tickets will be listed as "Standing Room Only." A limit of eight per household has been established. Additionally, the team said the tickets cannot be resold.