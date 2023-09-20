Packers, Saints at Lambeau Field; 1st home game, 2023 regular season

article

The Green Bay Packers square up against the New Orleans Saints to Lambeau Field for the first home game of the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 24. It's a game you can see only on FOX6 – with kickoff at noon.

The game

The game

According to Packers.com, this is the first time since 2011 that Green Bay's home opener has come against the Saints.

The Packers have won 17 of 27 regular-season matchups (.630) against the Saints. Five of the last six games between the two teams at Lambeau Field have been decided by single digits. The Packers have scored 27-plus points in 11 home games against the Saints.

It is the first time since 2016 (1-1) and just the third time (1924, 0-2) in franchise history that the Packers' home opener has come in week 3. Since the Packers used to play some home games in Milwaukee, it will be the eighth time in franchise history that the Packers will play their first game in the Green Bay area in Week 3 or later (2016, 1982, 1979, 1978, 1975, 1966, 1965, 1924).

Under LaFleur, the Packers are 5-3 (.625) against NFC South teams. The five regular-season wins are tied for the third-most wins against the NFC South since 2019 by an out-of-division team (Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are both 7-3).

The Packers stay at home for a short week to host the Detroit Lions on a Thursday for the first time.