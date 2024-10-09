Packers' Romeo Doubs back at practice, moving past his suspension

article

Green Bay wide receiver Romeo Doubs is back on the practice field in Titletown. Doubs served a one-game suspension for "conduct detrimental to the team." The wide receiver was not in the locker room when it was open to the media on Wednesday, Oct. 9.



Green Bay wide receiver Romeo Doubs returned to practice after serving a one-game suspension handed down by the Packers. His teammates expressed confidence that the issue won't cause any lingering distractions.

Doubs was suspended for Sunday's 24-19 victory over the Los Angeles Rams for conduct detrimental to the team after he didn’t attend practice Thursday or Friday.

Although Doubs wasn’t in the locker room when it was open to the media on Wednesday, his teammates addressed questions about his suspension and return.

"It happened, it’s in the past, and I think everyone’s excited to have him back," quarterback Jordan Love said. "I think we just move forward with it and learn and grow from the situation."

Doubs was Green Bay’s top receiver during the Packers’ playoff run last season. He totaled 10 catches for 234 yards and one touchdown in two postseason games.

After catching 59 passes for 674 yards and eight touchdowns last year, Doubs has 12 receptions for 169 yards and no touchdowns this season.

Coach LaFleur weighs in

Packers coach Matt LaFleur emphasized the importance of communication without going into the details of Doubs’ situation.

"If there’s an issue, you’ve got to communicate so we can work it out together," LaFleur said. "And unfortunately there’s a level, there’s a standard that you have to live by and if you don’t there’s going to be consequences. And I made that very clear to our team, like, there’s a level of professionalism, but you know what, each moment is a learning experience and like I mentioned last week it was a one-off, and we’re moving forward."

The Packers dealt with a similar issue last year and worked through it.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander was suspended for a must-win game at Minnesota last year after he appointed himself as a captain and nearly botched the pregame coin toss before a victory at Carolina. The Packers defeated the Vikings without Alexander, who rejoined the team the following week as they beat the Chicago Bears to earn a playoff berth.

Watson on Doubs

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson was asked whether Doubs would have to earn back his respect.

"Everyone’s going to have their own opinions on the situation, but at the end of the day, I think two days isn’t going to ruin the three years of work and commitment he’s put in for us," Watson said. "It’ll definitely be a little weird right away just because it was a pretty significant situation for him, but I mean, he’s Rome to us. I think it’ll blow by pretty quick, and we’ll all be right back to how we were."

Watson practiced Wednesday on a limited basis, increasing the possibility Green Bay’s receiving group could be back at full strength for the Cardinals game. Watson didn’t practice at all last week and missed the Rams game after getting carted into the locker room with an ankle injury in a 31-29 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 29.

"I feel like I’ve progressed pretty fluidly the past week-and-a-half, so I’m definitely optimistic about being able to go on Sunday," Watson said.

Watson said he feels fortunate that his injury wasn’t more severe. He got hurt on a play that resulted in Minnesota’s Kamu Grugier-Hill intercepting a Love pass.

Grugier-Hill was lying on the ground as he made the catch. Watson had been upright, but he fell backward as his left leg got tangled with Grugier-Hill.

"I was definitely fearing the worst," Watson said. "It was an awkward position for me to be in, and I felt my leg going the wrong way. So I mean I’ve seen stuff like that happen before, and it’s been pretty significant injuries. And obviously the pain alongside it was definitely scary in the moment. But I mean I was just hoping and praying for the best and definitely dodged a bullet."