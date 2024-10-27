Expand / Collapse search

Packers QB Jordan Love groin injury

By AP author
Published  October 27, 2024 6:07pm CDT
Green Bay Packers
Associated Press
article

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers limps off the field during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty

Expand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love left Sunday’s game at Jacksonville with a left groin injury in the third quarter.

Love dropped to the ground near the sideline following a second down throw to Josh Jacobs. Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker bumped Love after the play, but the quarterback had been hobbled most of the game.

Love seemed to tweak his groin on the opening drive of the game. He started favoring his left leg after an incomplete pass. He ended up in the medical tent and had his upper leg wrapped when he came back out.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

He wasn't the same the rest of the day and struggled to move in the pocket. The team said he was questionable to return. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 196 yards, with an interception — his league-leading ninth of the season.

Malik Willis replaced him. Willis won both starts last month while filling in for Love.

Related

Packers top Jaguars in a thriller, 30-27
article

Packers top Jaguars in a thriller, 30-27

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are going for their fourth consecutive win when they play at Jacksonville on Sunday, Oct. 27, a game you can only watch on FOX6. Kickoff is at noon.

The Packers also lost rookie safety Evan Williams, who was ruled out in the third with a hamstring injury.