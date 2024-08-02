Packers new coordinator hopes to help defense produce more big plays

article

Any training camp after a change in coordinators inevitably features plenty of comments about how much better a unit will fare now that a new guy’s in charge.

But the Green Bay Packers say their vocal endorsement of new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley isn’t just idle talk. For one thing, it isn’t just the defensive players singing his praises.

"Just talking to the offensive linemen, talking to the offensive players and having that back and forth, those guys are telling us the defense looks a lot different," defensive lineman Kenny Clark said. "It’s encouraging."

Hafley left his job as Boston College’s head coach to return to the NFL, where he had worked from 2012-18 with Tampa Bay, Cleveland and San Francisco, to rejuvenate a defense that wasn’t living up to the draft capital the Packers invested in that side of the ball.

The early results suggest Hafley’s making a difference.

Either the offense or defense generally must do pushups at the end of every Packers workout, depending on which unit got outplayed. Clark pointed out Thursday that the defense has only had to do pushups once so far.

"I just appreciate the buy-in and how hard they’re going, because they are going and they’ve been disruptive," Hafley said.

The defense dominated the first week of training camp, while starting quarterback Jordan Love was sitting out workouts with his contract situation unresolved. The offense has improved since Love started practicing again Saturday after signing his four-year, $220 million extension, yet the defense has continued making big plays.

"I think the defense has done a great job of mixing up looks," Love said. "They never really give you the same two looks back to back. They do a great job of mixing it up. The safeties are always moving and they make stuff all look the same with their pressures, with their disguise. They’ll show pressure, drop out, so it’s really a mind game for the quarterback trying to tell what they’re in."

Hafley is taking over for Joe Barry, who lasted three seasons as defensive coordinator but was fired after the Packers’ 24-21 NFC divisional playoff loss at San Francisco. Hafley’s arrival included a scheme change, with the Packers going from a 3-4 to a 4-3.

"I played in this defense my third year with the Raiders," cornerback Keisean Nixon said. "We went to the playoffs in this defense, and we’re a lot more talented than that team I played with three years ago."

Talent hasn’t been the issue with Green Bay’s defense.

Green Bay’s 2023 defense included eight former first-round selections in Clark, Jaire Alexander, lineman Devonte Wyatt, edge rushers Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness, linebacker Quay Walker, cornerback Eric Stokes and safety Darnell Savage. Although Savage has since left for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the other seven first-round picks remain.

Now they must produce better results. The Packers ranked 17th in total yards allowed per game and 28th in rushing yards allowed per game last season.

"Last year we got in a lot of second-and-shorts, third-and-shorts and allowed people to just bleed us for yards," Clark said. "This year we expect to get more TFLs (tackles for loss), more stops at the line, whatever it may be. Guys are flying around, flying to the ball and just playing with that intensity."

Defensive lineman T.J. Slaton put it more bluntly when he discussed the front four’s potential.

"It’s going to be hell for other teams," Slaton said.

Hafley also has emphasized creating more takeaways. Green Bay intercepted just seven passes last season and ranked ahead of only the Tennessee Titans in that category.

The player who could profit the most from Hafley’s arrival is Gary, who is entering his second year back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament that ended his 2022 season early. He already has made quite an impression on Hafley.

"There was an instance in practice where he thought we should be even more intense and he asked if he could grab the group," Hafley said. "I just looked at him and said, ‘Yeah definitely. Take ownership and if you don’t like something, do something about it.’ And he did, and the intensity picked up."

Packers coaches and players have called this defense an ideal fit for Gary’s game. He agrees.

"Aggression, man," Gary said. "Playing fast, physical and effort. That’s all me."