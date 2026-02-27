Packers name Cam Achord to special teams coordinator position

article

The Brief The Green Bay Packers have named Cam Achord the new special teams coordinator. Achord brings 10 years of NFL experience to the team, having recently led a New York Giants unit that set a franchise record for kickoff return yards in 2025. His resume includes four seasons as the New England Patriots' coordinator, where he coached multiple All-Pros and led the league's top-ranked special teams unit in 2020.



The Green Bay Packers have named Cam Achord special teams coordinator. He replaces Rich Bisaccia, who stepped down on Feb. 17.

Achord comes to the Packers with 10 years of experience coaching special teams in the NFL, including four seasons as a coordinator. Over the past two seasons, he served as assistant special teams coach with the New York Giants (2024-25).

Stats with the New York Giants

By the numbers:

Last season, he helped coach a unit that returned 70 kickoffs for a single-season franchise-record 1,942 yards (27.7 avg.), surpassing the previous record of 1,688 yards set in 1964.

The Giants' 27.7 kickoff return average was the second-highest mark in a single season in franchise history and ranked No. 5 among all NFL teams in 2025.

In 2024, the Giants had two players earn NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Isaiah Simmons was named the Week 5 recipient after he blocked Seattle’s Jason Myers 47-yard game-tying field goal attempt that Bryce-Ford Wheaton caught and returned it 60 yards for the clinching touchdown. Ihmir Smith-Marsette was the second Giant to earn the honor after he returned a kickoff 100 yards for a TD in Week 17.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Related article

Stats with the New England Patriots

By the numbers:

Before New York, Achord spent six years coaching special teams for the New England Patriots, first as assistant special teams coach from 2018-19 and then as the special teams coordinator from 2020-23.

The Patriots finished No. 3 in the NFL with a 26.2-yard kickoff return average in 2023 while their coverage team was No. 6, allowing an average 20.6 yards.

In 2022, Achord led a unit ranked No. 1 in the NFL with 418 punt return yards and No. 3 with 1,274 total return yards as rookie Marcus Jones earned first-team All-Pro honors from The Associated Press as a punt returner after he ranked No. 2 in total return yards (1,007) and punt return average (10.7 yards), and No. 1 in punt return yards (362), and had the longest punt return (84 yards).

In 2020, the Patriots ranked No. 1 in Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings of all 32 NFL teams’ special teams. That season and in 2021, New England ranked No. 4 in opponent kickoff return starting field position. Gunner Olszewski earned first-team All-Pro honors from the AP as a punt returner in 2020 after leading the league in punt return yards (346) and average (17.3 yards, including a 70-yard TD).