Packers announce new Milwaukee radio broadcast partner

The Green Bay Packers and iHeartMedia Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 27 announced that 97.3 The Game WRNW will become the Milwaukee broadcast home for the Packers Radio Network, beginning in the 2022 season.

Packers games and related programming in Milwaukee will transition to 97.3 The Game WRNW from 620WTMJ Radio, a longtime Packers affiliate that began broadcasting Packers games in 1929.

The transition in Milwaukee is with the affiliate station only, as the Packers have produced games and related content and also managed the Packers Radio Network in-house since 2018.

"We are excited to welcome a new station to the Packers Radio Network in the Milwaukee area beginning in 2022," said Craig Benzel, Packers vice president of sales and business development. "iHeartMedia enthusiastically pursued the opportunity that being a part of the network creates, and we are looking forward to how their innovative approach will appeal to Packers fans in southeastern Wisconsin.

"The Packers have greatly appreciated the partnership with WTMJ over the years and will always respect the history they have with the franchise."

The transition to 97.3 The Game WRNW expands on the existing relationship between the Packers and iHeartMedia as the station joins iHeartRadio affiliate partners in Madison, Eau Claire and Moline, Illinois.

Additionally, the partnership offers a variety of new platforms that will support key Packers initiatives, including iHeartMedia’s new audio partnership with the NFL which features podcast distribution.

