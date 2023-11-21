Packers, Lions in Detroit; Thanksgiving matchup at Ford Field

article

The Green Bay Packers travel to Detroit on a short week to face the Lions at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, Nov. 23. It's a game you can see only on FOX6.

According to Packers.com, this is the first time Green Bay has played on the holiday since it hosted the Bears in 2015 and the first time at Detroit since 2013.

Thursday will be the 22nd meeting between the Packers and Lions on Thanksgiving, the most in the NFL (Lions and Bears is No. 2 with 19 games). The Packers are 14-20-2 overall on Thanksgiving with an 8-12-1 record against the Lions.

Overall, the Packers lead the regular-season series, 103-76-7 (.573), and have won both postseason contests the two clubs have played. Green Bay's 103 regular-season wins over the Lions are the most it has against any team.

The Lions and Packers share one of the league's streakiest series. One team has swept the season series in six of the last seven years.

Under Head Coach Matt LaFleur, Green Bay is 9-4 in road division games, a .692 winning percentage that leads the NFC North and is tied for No. 5 in the NFL over that span.