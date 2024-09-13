Expand / Collapse search

Packers QB Jordan Love listed as questionable for Sunday home opener

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 13, 2024 3:19pm CDT
Jordan Love
Associated Press
SEPTEMBER 7: Quarterback Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after an apparent injury during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, at Arena Corinthians on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo,

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's home opener with the Indianapolis Colts as he recovers from an injury to his left medial collateral ligament.

Love hasn't practiced all week since hurting his knee in the third-to-last play of the Packers' season-opening 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.

If Love is unable to play Sunday, Malik Willis would start in his place. The Packers acquired Willis from the Tennessee Titans in a trade that was announced on Aug. 27. Willis has made three career starts, all as a rookie in 2022.

The Packers' injury report also lists wide receiver Jayden Reed and running back MarShawn Lloyd as questionable after both practiced on a limited basis Friday. Reed is dealing with calf and shin issues, while Lloyd has a hamstring problem.

Reed had four catches for 138 yards against the Eagles and scored on a 70-yard reception and a 33-yard run. He was the fifth player since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to score touchdowns on a catch of at least 70 yards and a run of at least 30 yards in the same game.

Lloyd, a rookie third-round pick from Southern California, didn't play against the Eagles due to the hamstring issue.