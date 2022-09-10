Packers job fair; team seeks part-time and seasonal workers

article

The Green Bay Packers are seeking additional part-time and seasonal employees to join the team, with a walk-in job fair coming up on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m.

A news release says a wide variety of positions are available for job-seekers who want to be part of football season, from seasonal Packers gameday roles in guest services and security, to part-time jobs at the Packers Pro Shop.

On-site interviews will be conducted at the job fair, which will be held at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on the east side of Lambeau Field. Applicants may park in Lambeau Field Lot 3 on the east side of the stadium, adjacent to Oneida Street.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old for guest services positions and security positions. Qualifications for the positions include strong verbal communication and conversation skills, trouble-shooting skills, ability to stay focused on job responsibilities and ability to stand throughout the entire shift. Individuals seeking gameday roles must be available for all home games, any potential playoff games and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

If unable to attend, those interested in any position can apply online at packers.com/employment.