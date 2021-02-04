Packers Hall of Fame postpones 50th induction banquet to August

article

The 50th Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame Induction Banquet, which was first rescheduled from 2020 until April of this year, will be postponed until August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The August date, which will be finalized once the Packers schedule is announced. Officials say it will allow more time for the general public to be vaccinated.

Those who have purchased tickets for the event have been notified of the date change, and their tickets will apply to the to-be-announced date in August.

A news release says the Induction Banquet will feature Charles Woodson and Al Harris as the newest inductees into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. Also being honored is Bud Selig as the Bob Harlan Leadership Award recipient and the late Zeke Bratkowski as the Bart and Cherry Starr Recognition Award recipient.

A new Media Award has been established by Packers Hall of Fame Inc. and the first recipient will be the late Bud Lea, for whom the award will be named in the future.

Regarding the special recognition as the Most Memorable Moment in Packers history, LeRoy Butler and Robert Brooks will be accepting on behalf of the world-renowned Lambeau Leap.