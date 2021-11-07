Packers' Jordan Love starts first NFL start, fans react

Jordan Love on Sunday became just the eighth different quarterback to start a game for the Green Bay Packers since 1992.

Love's debut gave fans plenty to talk about after a dramatic week in Titletown. Overall, they embraced the quarterback and tried to temper expectations.

There is no saying if Love will carry the torch of Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Green Bay, but at Swagger Sports Bar & Grill in Franklin, fans felt he did alright in his first start.

On every television in probably every sports bar across Wisconsin, the game day occasion provided a chance for the Packers – and fans – to see what they have in Love.

"The Packers are like a family team. Everybody loves the Packers," said Tammy Bresett, Swagger general manager.

Swagger Sports Bar & Grill in Franklin

"Everybody loves the Packers, and that's a good reason to party," fan Jeremy Tietyen said.

The "heir apparent" behind Aaron Rodgers, who was sidelined with COVID-19, fans put the week's drama aside hoping Love could lead the Packers to a win over the Chiefs.

"There's no one I want to succeed today more than a kid whose mom is there watching him," said Tietyen. "Hopefully he succeeds, and we can transition over to him as Rodgers is done."

At Swagger, a fire department watch party fundraiser brought fans out in droves – gathering money for local charities and opinions on the new quarterback.

"A little shaky, but that's given, given his first career start," fan Jacob Tietyen said.

"I'm not gonna say he's gonna keep the tradition going of a Bart Starr, a Brett Favre and an Aaron Rodgers, but I think he could become a quarterback," said fan John Rusin.

Jordan Love scrambles during the first quarter in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 07, 2021. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Fans braced for whatever comes next, including a possible offseason trade,

"I hope we don't. I hope Rodgers stays until he retires. But if we can...if it happens that way, if Rodgers can get flipped for draft picks, draft choices and great players, and it gives us Super Bowl appearances and victories, I'm all for it," said Jacob Tietyen.

Love could start again next Sunday at Lambeau Field against the Seattle Seahawks if Aaron Rodgers remains on the COVID-19/reserve list. He is eligible to return Saturday at the earliest.

