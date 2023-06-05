Packers Family Night set for Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023

article

The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday, June 5 that ‘Packers Family Night’ will take place Saturday evening, Aug. 5.

Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., with the team taking the field for warmups at 7 p.m. and practice beginning at 7:30.

A news release says the format of this year’s Family Night will once again be a full practice, in order for the team to accomplish its preparation goals for the regular season.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m. Tickets again are mobile only and priced at $10, available for purchase solely online through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales. All individuals, regardless of age, require a ticket for admittance.

A group ticket program (minimum of 50 tickets) will be offered again. The application form is available online, in person at the Packers ticket office or can be requested to be sent by calling 920/569-7501. Group ticket orders are restricted to approved groups and organizations, and are to be used for the sole purpose of accommodating a group or organizational outing. Resale is prohibited.

Parking for the event will be $5, with net proceeds to benefit Meijer Simply Give and its mission to support hunger relief efforts.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In case of inclement weather, no refunds will be issued unless all stadium activities – from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the fireworks show – are canceled.