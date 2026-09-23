Packers-Falcons game: How to watch Thursday Night Football on FOX6

The Brief The Packers host the Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CT. FOX6 will simulcast the game in the Milwaukee market and will have special coverage before and after the game. Through two weeks, injuries are already starting to pile up for Green Bay.



The Green Bay Packers host the Atlanta Falcons for Thursday Night Football, and you can watch the game on FOX6.

Packers on FOX6

How to watch:

FOX6 will simulcast Prime Video Thursday Night Football for free in the Milwaukee market on Thursday night, Sept. 24. That means if you get FOX6 over the air or through a cable or satellite provider, you'll get the game. It's also available for FOX ONE subscribers watching from within FOX6's designated market area.

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Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CT. FOX6 News will have a full hour of special coverage starting at 6 p.m. with another hour of special coverage after the game.

Packers injuries pile up

Why you should care:

The Packers (1-1) are coming off their first win of the season, an overtime victory at the New York Jets, and looking to build momentum – or at least stay healthy – in their first home game of the regular season.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck) and offensive tackle Zach Bako-Bewele (knee) were carted off the field on back-to-back plays on the opening drive against the Jets. Guard Aaron Banks (knee/toe) and his replacement, Donovan Jennings (hand), also left the game due to injury.

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Bako-Bewele said he fully tore the patellar tendon in his right knee and faces a nine-month recovery, but the team has not placed him on injured reserve. Head coach Matt LaFleur said it's "way too early" to know if Reed will return this season.

Twelve players were listed on the injury report through Tuesday's practice; that doesn't include players on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list or injured reserve.

All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, tight end Luke Musgrave and defensive tackle Jordon Riley are on the PUP list. Wide receiver Savion Williams and edge rusher Collin Oliver are on injured reserve (designated for return).

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