Packers win in overtime against Jets

The Brief The Packers beat the Jets 20-17 on Sunday. Green Bay and New York were tied 7-7 at halftime. The Packers came back to tie at the end of the 4th quarter at 17-17, leading the game into overtime until the Packers made a field goal.



The Green Bay Packers were toe-to-toe with the New York Jets throughout much of Sunday's game, tying at the end of the fourth quarter, which forced overtime, where the Packers eventually came out on top.

What was the Packers score?

By the numbers:

The Packers defeated the Jets 20-17 in overtime. The game was tied at halftime, and in the second half, the Jets jumped out to a 17-7 lead before the Packers stormed back with 10 points in the fourth quarter, forcing overtime. In overtime, the Packers sacked Jets' quarterback Geno Smith on back-to-back plays, forcing a punt.

Jets vs. Packers at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Jordan Love and the Packers' offense were then able to drive down the field, setting up the game-winning field goal for Packers rookie kicker, Trey Smack.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

How did Jordan Love play?

By the numbers:

Love finished 16 for 29 for 145 yards. Love had one touchdown pass in each half, to MarShawn Lloyd and Christian Watson respectively. Love finished with no turnovers and finished with a 91.9 passer rate.

Packers box score breakdown

By the numbers:

Aside from Love, here's a look at how the Packers performed in some key statistical areas:

Leading rusher: Kaleb Johnson - 8 attempts for 32 yards, no touchdowns

Leading receiver: Matthew Golden - 4 receptions for 58 yards, no touchdowns

Leading tackler: Lukas Van Ness - 10 tackles, one sack

Field goals: Trey Smack - 2-for-2 with a long of 34 yards, 2-for-2 on extra points

When do the Packers play next?

What's next:

The Packers host the Atlanta Falcons, their first home game of the regular season, at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24. The game will air on FOX6 in the Milwaukee area.