Packers-Eagles game; Brazilian pop star Anitta to perform at halftime

By Mauricio Savarese
Published  August 20, 2024 1:04pm CDT
Green Bay Packers
Associated Press
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - JULY 25: Anitta performs onstage during the 2024 Premios Juventud Awards at Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot on July 25, 2024 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jaydee Lee/Getty Images)

SAO PAOLO - Brazilian pop star Anitta will perform at halftime of the first NFL game in the South American country on Sept. 6.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the 31-year-old will perform when the Green Bay Packers play the Philadelphia Eagles in Sao Paulo.

A fan favorite in Brazil for about a decade, Anitta released her most recent album, "Funk Generation," in April. She is the first Brazilian artist with 35 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has the most Hot 100 charting songs of any Brazilian female artist.

"It means everything to be able to perform in Sao Paulo at the NFL’s first game in Brazil, where I can bring fans around the world the excitement and joy of our amazing culture," Anitta said in a statement. "It’s really a dream come true to be a part of this moment."