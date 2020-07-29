Packers donate player-directed grants of $125K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Sherman Phoenix

The Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, July 29 announced the organization is donating two player-directed $125,000 grants, one to Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and one to Sherman Phoenix, as part of the team’s ongoing pledge to support social justice and racial equality in Wisconsin communities.

A news release said this is the third year the Packers and their players have financially supported the ongoing effort to improve their communities through programs that work to effect change in the areas of racism, oppression, injustice and inequality.

In recent years the players have directed funds toward initiatives that reduce barriers to opportunity, through education and economic advancement, criminal justice reform and programs to improve police-community relations.