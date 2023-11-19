Packers beat Chargers at Lambeau

article

Jordan Love threw for 322 yards and found Romeo Doubs for a 24-yard touchdown with 2:33 left to give the Green Bay Packers a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Love went 27 of 40 and became the first Packer to throw for more than 300 yards since Aaron Rodgers had a 341-yard day against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 12, 2021. Love’s other touchdown pass was an 11-yarder to Christian Watson with 4 seconds left in the third quarter.

Los Angeles (4-6) lost another close one. Five of the Chargers' six defeats have been decided by a combined 14 points.

The Chargers also suffered a major blow when star edge rusher Joey Bosa was carted off the field with a foot injury on the game’s opening series. Packers running back Aaron Jones was carted off with a shoulder injury late in the second quarter.

Justin Herbert threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen on third-and-9 to give the Chargers a 20-16 lead with 5:24 remaining. The Packers (4-6) answered on their next series, getting a boost when Los Angeles’ Asante Samuel Jr. was called for pass interference on a third-and-20 incompletion.

Love found Dontayvion Wicks for a 35-yard gain two plays later. Doubs made his touchdown catch two plays after that.

The Chargers had a final chance when they got the ball at their own 20 with no timeouts and less than 1 1/2 minutes left. Kenny Clark batted down a pass by Herbert on fourth-and-1 from the Los Angeles 35 to put the game away.

One play earlier, Quentin Johnson had his arms outstretched but couldn’t hang onto a pass deep in Green Bay territory.

Herbert was 21 of 36 for 260 yards with two touchdowns. He connected with Stone Smartt for a 51-yard score in the second quarter, less than three minutes after Green Bay's Jayden Reed scored on a 32-yard rush.

The Chargers entered the day ranked second in the NFL in red-zone touchdown percentage, but they totaled six points on their first three trips inside the 10. Two of those possessions ended in short field goals and the third with a lost fumble by Austin Ekeler.

The Chargers trailed 16-13 and had second-and-goal from the 2 early in the fourth quarter when Ekeler took a handoff, fell down, got back up and lost the ball. Clark forced the fumble that Rashan Gary recovered.

INJURIES

Along with the injuries to Bosa and Jones, the Chargers lost LB Tanner Muse to a knee problem. ... For the Packers, TE Josiah Deguara left with a hip issue, RB Emanuel Wilson was carted off the field with a shoulder injury and WR Dontayvion Wicks was evaluated for a concussion.

UP NEXT

Chargers: Host Baltimore next Sunday night.

Packers: Visit Detroit on Thanksgiving Day.