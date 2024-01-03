Packers, Bears at Lambeau Field; Green Bay victory equals playoff shot

article

The Green Bay Packers control the fate of their postseason hopes. If they beat the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Jan. 7, they are in the playoffs. If they lose to Chicago, Green Bay will need lots of help to get to the postseason.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay has won 13 of the last 15 meetings against the Bears at Lambeau Field, including a 27-10 victory last season. The Packers have outscored Chicago, 433-225, in the last 15 home games, scoring 20-plus points in 13 of those contests.

Sunday's matchup will be just the second time (2010) that the two teams have ended the regular season at Lambeau Field. It is a matchup of the two winningnest teams in NFL history during the regular season (Green Bay: 797 / Chicago: 793).

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Head Coach Matt LaFleur is the only coach in NFL history (Elias) to win his first nine games against the Bears (Dennis Green won his first six for Minnesota in 1992-94). The Packers' plus-17 turnover margin in those nine games is the top turnover differential in a nine-game span by Green Bay against Chicago.