Packers announce 'indefinite hold' on hosting fans at Lambeau

The Green Bay Packers Tuesday, Oct. 6 announced an "indefinite hold" on hosting fans for games at Lambeau Field this season.

According to Packers.com, the decision was made "due to the concerning increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Green Bay area and across Wisconsin."

The Packers noted "marked improvement" will be needed in the area as it relates to the rate of hospitalizations, the community infection rate and the positivity rate in order to host fans.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 20: Chandon Sullivan #39 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy issued this statement:

"We are very concerned with the rate of infection in our area," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. "We are trending in the wrong direction in terms of hospitalization and positive cases, and based on recommendations from community healthcare and public health officials, hosting fans at the stadium for games is not advisable at this time.

"We'd all like to resume safely attending games at Lambeau Field. We know enjoying gameday is an integral part of our community and recognize how important it is to our area. However, the health and safety of our players, staff and community is our priority. We all need to take the pandemic seriously and do our part to reduce the spread of the virus, which should lead to significant improvement in the rates of infection and hospitalizations. At that point we'll be able to experience games in person.

"We urge everyone to wear masks, socially distance and practice proper hand hygiene. When watching our games, please limit the people with whom you cheer to your small circle of family or close friends."

The Packers noted the possibility of hosting fans later in the season, with a variety of factors being continuously evaluated.

If the team is able to host fans, season ticket holders who have opted in for the opportunity to purchase tickets would receive information about how to do so.