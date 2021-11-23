Packers Aaron Jones talks injuries, Thanksgiving, and his return

The Green Bay Packers lost to their divisional rival Minnesota in a close Week 11 contest.

On the FOX6 Blitz, Lily Zhao went one-on-one with Packers running back Aaron Jones to get his thoughts on losing another key player and what his A&A All the Way Foundation is doing this Thanksgiving week.

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "Aaron, before we get to the game, these days we're reminded that there are things bigger than football. When you saw what unfolded in Waukesha, what was going through your mind knowing this all happened about an hour after the game was over?"

"Just disbelief you know, saddening and I’d like to send my condolences to all the families there and I’m praying for you as well and just hope things get better," said Aaron Jones, Packers running back. "That’s not right and that’s not how things should be."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "To some football now, how is your knee feeling and is there a chance we could see you at practice this week? Matt LaFleur said we potentially could."

"There’s definitely a chance," said Jones. "I was running, feeling good so just got to go in and see what the training staff says on Wednesday morning before practice and hopefully I can get out there."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "Wins are never easy on the road, especially against a divisional opponent. Then, Elgton Jenkins goes down and he's done for the year. How much does losing him affect this team moving forward?"

"It definitely hurts," said Jones. "He’s very versatile. He’s one of our leaders up front so losing him hurts, but I think we’ve got some guys who can step up and make the most of their opportunity any chance that they get to play, and we’ll make sure they’re ready as well."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "Looking ahead, you'll be watching your teammates take on the Rams this Sunday. What have you seen from them this season?"

"They’re explosive," said Jones. "They put pressure on the quarterback up front. They try to get after him and so we just have to do our job and protect 12."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "With Thanksgiving coming up, your A&A Foundation does a lot for the community. What are you guys doing this week?"

"Tomorrow we’ll be giving away 200 turkeys in El Paso like a drive thru and then here in Green Bay, we’ll be giving away 100 gift cards to the Boys and Girls club that they can use to buy turkeys and other Thanksgiving stuff," said Jones.

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "How will you spend Thanksgiving with your family? Is everyone in town?"

"Yes, everybody except for my brother who is up in Canada," said Jones. "My mom, my sister, my niece. I won’t have junior this year so a little sad about that, but I have them three here and we’re going to just celebrate, eat some food, watch some football, and enjoy eachother."

Advertisement

The Packers and Rams kickoff at 3:25 pm this Sunday at Lambeau Field, only on FOX6.