Packers, 49ers divisional game: Standing-room only tickets available

article

The Green Bay Packers announced on Thursday, Jan. 20 they have a limited amount of standing-room-only tickets available for Saturday’s NFC Divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field between the Packers and the San Francisco 49ers.

A news release says the tickets, priced at $87 each (plus applicable fees), allow fans to stand in the area behind Sections 432s to 442s, on the fourth level of Lambeau Field’s South End. In addition to standing behind the seating sections in that area, game attendees can use the viewing platforms on either side of the sections. Concession stands and restrooms are readily available in the concourse area. The South Gate is the recommended stadium entrance gate for those with standing-room-only tickets.

Tickets currently are available online. To access the Ticketmaster page to purchase tickets, visit https://pckrs.com/sfsro and view available tickets. The tickets will be listed as "Standing Room Only." A limit of four per household has been established. Tickets are not able to be resold on NFL Ticket Exchange.

Additionally, a limited number of tickets that have been returned from the visiting team’s ticket allotment are also now available for purchase on Ticketmaster.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

With the playoffs now underway, the team needs Packers fans to help amplify the Lambeau Field home-field advantage on Saturday.

Ticket holders for the game who can’t use their tickets themselves are urged to share their tickets only with other Packers fans to ensure Lambeau Field is the most supportive environment possible for the Green and Gold.

A reminder – if you're not going to the game (and we know a lot of you are not), tune into FOX6 to watch live coverage. We'll have a special edition of FOX6 News at 6 p.m., the FOX NFL pregame at 6:30 p.m., and kickoff for the big game is set for 7:15 p.m. After the game, stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News – with plenty of postgame reaction.