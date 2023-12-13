NFL to play regular season game in Brazil in 2024

article

The National Football League announced that a regular season game will be played in Brazil in 2024 as part of its continued effort to grow the sport internationally.

During the owners meetings in the Dallas area, league officials said Wednesday the game will be played at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paolo, Brazil. The stadium has a capacity of nearly 50,000 and was a venue for the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics, the Associated Press reported.

RELATED: Jaguars to play twice in London as NFL releases international schedule

This year, two regular season games were played in Frankfurt, Germany, with three more in London.

The trend will continue next season with five more international games scheduled for London, three, and games in Germany and Brazil.

In 2021, league officials designated home marketing rights for teams in various countries as part of a strategy to build fan growth internationally. Miami is the only team with such rights in Brazil.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



