Expand / Collapse search

NFL combine wraps; Packers shift focus to April draft

By
Published  March 1, 2026 9:43pm CST
Beyond the Game
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Age is but a number at the NFL combine

Age is but a number at the NFL combine

With the NFL Scouting Combine complete, attention turns to the NFL Draft in late April and free agency, as teams like the Green Bay Packers reshape their rosters during the offseason.

The Brief

    • The NFL Scouting Combine has wrapped up, with the NFL Draft set for late April.
    • Teams like the Green Bay Packers will shift focus to free agency before the draft.
    • The league remains in the spotlight during the offseason with roster moves ahead.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - As the NFL Scouting Combine wraps up, the spotlight now shifts to the next major milestone for draft hopefuls — the NFL Draft at the end of April.

The players who went through workouts and interviews at the combine will be the new faces on pro rosters this fall, though many won’t necessarily be the youngest in the locker room once they arrive.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

In the weeks leading up to the draft, teams like the Green Bay Packers will also navigate free agency, evaluating and signing veteran players already in the league as they reshape their rosters.

The Source: The information in this post was collected and produced by the FOX6 sports team.

Beyond the GameSportsGreen Bay Packers