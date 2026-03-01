NFL combine wraps; Packers shift focus to April draft

The Brief The NFL Scouting Combine has wrapped up, with the NFL Draft set for late April. Teams like the Green Bay Packers will shift focus to free agency before the draft. The league remains in the spotlight during the offseason with roster moves ahead.



As the NFL Scouting Combine wraps up, the spotlight now shifts to the next major milestone for draft hopefuls — the NFL Draft at the end of April.

The players who went through workouts and interviews at the combine will be the new faces on pro rosters this fall, though many won’t necessarily be the youngest in the locker room once they arrive.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, teams like the Green Bay Packers will also navigate free agency, evaluating and signing veteran players already in the league as they reshape their rosters.