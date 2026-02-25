New Brewers arrivals in Phoenix settle in, fight for roster spots

The Brief Several new Brewers players are adjusting to the clubhouse during 2026 spring training. Additions came through free agency and trades, including the Freddy Peralta deal. Players say relationships and shared experiences are easing the transition.



There is a sense of newness at the start of every baseball season, and for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2026, that feeling is amplified.

Local perspective:

Spring training has brought new faces to camp, whether through free agency or trades, all competing for a fresh start and a roster spot.

"It’s kind of when you go to the first day of school," said Luis Rengifo, Brewers infielder.

Veteran additions like Rengifo and Akil Baddoo say walking into a new clubhouse brings both nerves and excitement.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"It’s kind of that feeling when you go to a new high school, meeting new people, new personalities. But it’s been good so far, been very welcoming," said Baddoo, Brewers outfielder.

Others arrived in Milwaukee as part of trades, including Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat, who were dealt in the Freddy Peralta trade with the Mets.

"I think there’s a lot of mixed emotions. I think the Mets treated me amazing when I was there. So, it’s kind of with the relationships and just the way they treated me was amazing. Then coming over here it’s you got traded for one of the best players here. So, I think the excitement of what is ahead and just kind of coming in here trying to meet as many people as possible. Getting to know everybody and so far it’s been great," said Williams, Brewers prospect.

"Everyone’s been super nice, super welcoming. The only downfall is trying to remember everyone’s names. But, that’s going to take some time," said Sproat, Brewers pitcher.

The transition has been easier for Williams and Sproat because of their friendship.

What they're saying:

"Me and Jett have a great friendship. So, to be able to come over here with someone like him, it’s definitely super helpful, comforting as well," said Sproat.

"I think it’s very helpful getting to know at least somebody in the clubhouse when you walk in. He’s a great guy. Off the field, an amazing person. Everybody sees what he does on the field, great player, great teammate. So, I think it’s just exciting to be with him again and just try to win here," said Williams.

Kyle Harrison, acquired in a trade with the Red Sox for Caleb Durbin, is also adjusting to a new organization.

"It’s kind of a weird feeling because it’s good to be wanted. That’s the way I’ll put it. Anytime you face your old team, now I got 2, so it’s going to be even more motivating when I face them," said Harrison, Brewers pitcher.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Players say shared experiences help ease the transition.

"We definitely talk about it a little bit. Adjusting to different teams. You know, coming over in the same trade is kind of strange but cool at the same time," said David Hamilton, Brewers infielder.

And once that initial adjustment period passes, comfort often follows.

"Once I’m in a new clubhouse, I kind of like, read the room at first. But then, I am the type of guy that’s kind of loud, like, to lead by example and just bring everyone together, kind of thing," said Baddoo.

Big picture view:

With Opening Day approaching, each newcomer will have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot. Even those who do not make the initial cut could find themselves called up as the season unfolds.