Former Milwaukee Wave coach Keith Tozer survives cardiac arrest
MILWAUKEE - Thanks in large part to his coaching accomplishments, Keith Tozer is revered in the local soccer community. Now, he has a personal purpose for the community, at large.
What you can do:
Learn more about the 2026 SE Wisconsin Heart & Stroke Walk/5k Run, including how to register or donate, on the American Heart Association's website.
The Source: FOX6 Sports interviewed Tozer and reviewed information from the American Heart Association.