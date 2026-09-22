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Former Milwaukee Wave coach Keith Tozer survives cardiac arrest

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Beyond the Game
Published September 22, 2026 9:52 PM CDT
Published September 22, 2026 9:52 PM CDT
Former Milwaukee Wave coach Keith Tozer survives cardiac arrest
Former Milwaukee Wave coach Keith Tozer survives cardiac arrest

Former Milwaukee Wave coach Keith Tozer survives cardiac arrest

Thanks in large part to his coaching accomplishments, Keith Tozer is revered in the local soccer community. Now, he has a personal purpose for the community, at large. Tim Van Vooren goes Beyond the Game.

MILWAUKEE - Thanks in large part to his coaching accomplishments, Keith Tozer is revered in the local soccer community. Now, he has a personal purpose for the community, at large.

What you can do:

Learn more about the 2026 SE Wisconsin Heart & Stroke Walk/5k Run, including how to register or donate, on the American Heart Association's website.

The Source: FOX6 Sports interviewed Tozer and reviewed information from the American Heart Association.

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