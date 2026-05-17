Milwaukee Wave looks ahead after championship series loss to San Diego

The Brief The Milwaukee Wave fell one win short of its eighth championship after losing to the San Diego Sockers. The Wave reached the MASL Championship Series under first-year head coach Marcio Leite. Milwaukee players said the championship loss will motivate the team heading into next season.



The Milwaukee Wave ended their season right where they wanted to be.

They had battled hard to get to the third and final game of the Major Arena Soccer League Championship Series against the San Diego Sockers. The outcome, though, was tough. After all, they were just one win away from their 8th championship.

"Sad, depressed, there’s like an empty feeling," said Wave midfielder Javier Steinwascher. "You work hard for six months and to come up so close, but still be short, it hurts."

"All the guys, we stayed out on the field, watched them celebrate, so I think we took all that emotion in, and we’re going to use that for next year," said Wave forward Ian Bennett.

Overall, it was a thrilling 2025-26 season for the Milwaukee Wave. In the Ron Newman Cup Playoffs, they punched back each and every time. The Wave came back from 0–1 deficits in both the MASL quarterfinals and semifinals to advance to the championship series. That effort showed grit.

"We’re extremely proud of the season we had, the players, and everything they accomplished this season," said Wave coach Marcio Leite.

This was a close-knit team. It was filled with veterans and young rising stars. Having Wave fans behind them for their entire playoff run was also a huge benefit.

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"We can have our backs up against the wall like we did in games two against Empire and Baltimore and with as loud as they are and as supportive as they are, it’s super easy to rally behind that," said Javier.

"It’s easy to get a fire under you when you got a few thousand people screaming your name, screaming the Milwaukee Wave, chanting for us," said Wave midfielder Alex Steinwascher. "It’s a lot of fun to be able to play in an atmosphere like it is in Milwaukee."

Under first-year head coach Marcio Leite, the Wave made their first finals appearance since the 2018-19 season.

"At the beginning of the season, we set a goal of finally getting over the semifinals and getting to the championship," said Leite. "We achieved that goal, right? So, I’m sure that the players I have, just knowing them, and knowing our staff and knowing this organization, we’re going to work even harder to make sure we take the next step and win a championship for Milwaukee."

For the former Wave player turned coach, getting this far in his first year was special. The journey also provided plenty of perspective.

"As a first-year coach, had a lot of questions," said Leite. "Overall, it has been great. It was a lot of fun, it was very stressful, but it was a lot of fun. Again, I’m proud of what we accomplished, but we all know that we could’ve done better, even better."

For Leite and his players, that hunger to win another title will drive them this offseason.

"We’re going to come back, I’m telling you," said Bennett. "Next year, we’re going to bring it. We’re going to bring it every single game and that’s why we need you guys in the building, like we’re not playing around. We are going to do something special next year."

Look out Wave fans, because the best is still ahead.