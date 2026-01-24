Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Panthers edge Youngstown State, Augillard scores 16

By AP Author
Published  January 24, 2026 4:16pm CST
NCAA
Associated Press
article

The Brief

    • Milwauke beat Youngstown State 65-64 on the road Saturday.
    • Amar Augillard led the Panthers with 16 points.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Amar Augillard's 16 points helped Milwaukee defeat Youngstown State 65-64 on Saturday.

By the numbers:

Augillard added seven rebounds for the Panthers (9-13, 5-6 Horizon League). Stevie Elam scored 14 points, shooting 3 of 8 (2 of 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Dorceus had 13 points and went 6 of 11 from the field.

The Penguins (10-12, 3-8) were led in scoring by Cris Carroll, who finished with 19 points and three steals. Rich Rolf added 14 points and nine rebounds for Youngstown State.

The Source: The Associated Press provided this report.

